PVR Inox brings ‘Game-On-Screens’ ads model for Goibibo during Vettaiyan release

New Delhi: PVR Inox joined forces with Goibibo to craft a campaign during the release of Vettaiyan.

The campaign tapped into the emotions surrounding Rajnikanth, crafting games and activities that celebrated his larger-than-life presence while showcasing Goibibo’s offerings.

As part of the campaign, the brand is engaging with the audience via live contests, interactive trivia, and exclusive rewards that blur the lines between entertainment and branding.

The campaign captured the attention of more than 1 lac moviegoers across 2 cinemas in Chennai, creating a buzz that spilt from the theatres into the digital space.

As fans settled in for their Rajnikanth spectacle, trivia lit up the screen with quirky questions like, “Rajnikant sir's priceless moves, what's known for providing value-for-money experience?” linking his charisma to Goibibo’s travel offerings and engaging 10% of the customers present inside the theatre.

A total of 84 fans walked away with gifts, popcorn, and other rewards from PVR INOX and GoIbibo.

Gautam Dutta, CEO of PVR INOX, said, “Cinema is the ultimate platform for brands to make an unforgettable impact. It’s where entertainment and advertising collide, offering an immersive experience that no other medium can match. Partnering with Goibibo has allowed us to take this to new heights—transforming a simple movie outing into a dynamic brand experience. This campaign isn’t just about reaching audiences; it’s about driving measurable engagement and delivering real-time results. We are setting a new standard for in-cinema advertising with ‘Game on Screens’, proving that cinema can deliver results far beyond traditional advertising formats through precise targeting and uninterrupted engagement.”

Raj Rishi Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, Goibibo, said, “At Goibibo, we are always exploring innovative ways to connect with our audience and deliver memorable brand experiences. This campaign while capturing the unmatched energy of a Rajnikanth and Bachchan release, also brings Goibibo’s value-driven travel offerings to life in a way that resonates deeply with moviegoers. By harnessing the power of gamification, we’ve transformed traditional advertising into an immersive, engaging experience and are thrilled with the positive response and engagement we have received. This reinforces our belief in the potential of this model to create deeper, more meaningful connections with our customers, and we look forward to unlocking its possibilities further.”

PVR Inox said that following the success of the gamification campaign with Goibibo, other brands are actively coming on board to collaborate with PVR INOX and leverage the ‘Game-On-Screens’ model for advertising.

This momentum is set to continue, with more such dynamic events planned across cinemas in South India during the theatrical run of Pushpa 2.