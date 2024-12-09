PVR Inox appoints Traptika Chauhan as Head – Agency Business and Pre-Sales

New Delhi: PVR Inox announced the appointment of Traptika Chauhan as Head – Agency Business and Pre-Sales.

Chauhan has joined the leadership team to spearhead the company’s growth in agency partnerships and pre-sales operations.

In her new role, Chauhan will focus on fostering strategic agency collaborations, streamlining pre-sales operations, and driving revenue growth across PVR Inox’s media portfolio.

Chauhan said, "I am honoured to join PVR INOX Limited at this exciting juncture. The company’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment space resonates deeply with me. I look forward to building meaningful agency relationships, streamlining operations, and unlocking new opportunities that will enhance value for our partners and stakeholders."

Chauhan has experience from her leadership roles at Disney+ Hotstar, Paytm Ads, GroupM, and Publicis.