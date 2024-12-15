PVR Inox appoints Saurabh Bhambri as SVP, Media Business

New Delhi: PVR Inox has appointed Saurabh Bhambri as Senior Vice-President - Media Business.

Bhambri will focus on building and scaling its media monetisation portfolio.

In his role as Senior Vice-President for Media Business at PVR INOX, Bhambri will focus on driving revenue growth through innovative media monetisation strategies and forging strategic collaborations with brands and advertisers.

He will spearhead the integration of digital technologies, such as programmatic advertising and data-driven audience targeting, to enhance advertising efficiency.

Bhambri will also develop advertising formats, leveraging PVR Inox’s cinema network as a media platform. Additionally, he will streamline business operations through automation and analytics to deliver advertising campaigns.

Gautam Dutta, CEO- Revenue & Operations, PVR Inox, said, "We are delighted to welcome Saurabh as our new Senior Vice President – Media Business at PVR INOX. Saurabh’s extensive experience in digital advertising and media monetization, combined with his innovative approach, will play a vital role in shaping the future of our media business. We are confident that his leadership will further strengthen our growth trajectory and help us unlock new opportunities. We look forward to Saurabh’s contributions as we continue to redefine the entertainment and media landscape."

With 17 years of experience, Bhambri has held senior positions at Paytm Ads and Times Internet.

Bhambri said, "I am excited to join PVR INOX Limited at such a transformative time for the media and entertainment industry. The convergence of cinema and digital media presents unique opportunities, and I look forward to driving innovative strategies that will unlock value for the company and its stakeholders. Together with the exceptional team at PVR INOX, I aim to create a robust media business that aligns with the company’s vision and growth ambitions."