PVR Inox ad revenue declines by 7.1% YoY to Rs 109.3 cr in Q2 FY25

New Delhi: Cinema exhibitor PVR Inox has reported a decline in advertising revenue for Q2 FY25, posting Rs 109.3 crore, down 7.1% from Rs 117.6 crore in the same period last year.

The company also saw a net loss of Rs 11.8 crore in Q2, compared to a profit of Rs 166 crore in the previous year's corresponding quarter.

Its total revenue dropped by 18.9%, amounting to Rs 1,622 crore, down from Rs 2,000 crore YoY.

A slow first half, driven by a film void in Q1 due to elections and IPL, contributed to lower ticket prices and overall revenue. In Q2, only a few major blockbusters were released.

The company’s EBITDA for the September quarter was Rs 206.9 crore, with 38.8 million admissions, an average ticket price (ATP) of Rs 257, and Rs 136 spent per person on food and beverages (F&B).

For the first half of FY25, PVR Inox recorded 69.2 million admissions, with an ATP of Rs 247 and F&B spending of Rs 135 per person.

The company expects to open 110–120 new screens by the end of FY25. PVR Inox currently operates 1,747 screens across 356 cinemas in 111 cities in India and Sri Lanka.