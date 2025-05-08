Puretech Digital and Genesis Advertising merge

New Delhi: Puretech Digital and Genesis Advertising have announced a merger.

Genesis Advertising is one of Eastern India’s oldest and largest brand communications networks.

With a combined team of 450 professionals across Mumbai and Kolkata, the merged entity will offer full-funnel solutions — from brand to bottom line, from full funnel media to micro-moments.

The newly formed network will deliver services, encompassing

Brand & Creative: Strategy, campaigns, TV, print, films





Brand & Creative: Strategy, campaigns, TV, print, films Performance & Media: Search, social, programmatic, marketplace, media buying





Performance & Media: Search, social, programmatic, marketplace, media buying Events & Activations: Flagship events, mass media, regional, BTL, grassroots campaigns





Events & Activations: Flagship events, mass media, regional, BTL, grassroots campaigns Content & Influencer: Always-on storytelling, creators, influencer ecosystem, social and ORM





Content & Influencer: Always-on storytelling, creators, influencer ecosystem, social and ORM Organic Growth: SEO, lifecycle, WhatsApp/email





Organic Growth: SEO, lifecycle, WhatsApp/email Martech & Analytics: GA4, CRM dashboards, CRO, automation





The network already serves over 120 brands.