Puretech Digital and Genesis Advertising merge

New Delhi: Puretech Digital and Genesis Advertising have announced a merger.
Genesis Advertising is one of Eastern India’s oldest and largest brand communications networks.
With a combined team of 450 professionals across Mumbai and Kolkata, the merged entity will offer full-funnel solutions — from brand to bottom line, from full funnel media to micro-moments.
The newly formed network will deliver services, encompassing
- Brand & Creative: Strategy, campaigns, TV, print, films
- Performance & Media: Search, social, programmatic, marketplace, media buying
- Events & Activations: Flagship events, mass media, regional, BTL, grassroots campaigns
- Content & Influencer: Always-on storytelling, creators, influencer ecosystem, social and ORM
- Organic Growth: SEO, lifecycle, WhatsApp/email
- Martech & Analytics: GA4, CRM dashboards, CRO, automation
The network already serves over 120 brands.