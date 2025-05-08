Advertisment

Puretech Digital and Genesis Advertising merge

With a combined team of 450 professionals across Mumbai and Kolkata, the merged entity will offer full-funnel marketing solutions

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: Puretech Digital and Genesis Advertising have announced a merger. 

Genesis Advertising is one of Eastern India’s oldest and largest brand communications networks. 

With a combined team of 450 professionals across Mumbai and Kolkata, the merged entity will offer full-funnel solutions — from brand to bottom line, from full funnel media to micro-moments.

The newly formed network will deliver services, encompassing

  • Brand & Creative: Strategy, campaigns, TV, print, films

  • Performance & Media: Search, social, programmatic, marketplace, media buying

  • Events & Activations: Flagship events, mass media, regional, BTL, grassroots campaigns

  • Content & Influencer: Always-on storytelling, creators, influencer ecosystem, social and ORM

  • Organic Growth: SEO, lifecycle, WhatsApp/email

  • Martech & Analytics: GA4, CRM dashboards, CRO, automation

The network already serves over 120 brands.

