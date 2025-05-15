Punt Partners appoints Harsh Shah as MD of Punt Creative

New Delhi: Punt Partners has announced the appointment of Harsh Shah as Managing Director of Punt Creative.

Shah was previously the Managing Partner at VML India. Before that, he served as Chief Digital Officer at Wunderman Thompson, which later merged with VML.

Prior to joining Wunderman Thompson as CDO in January 2023, Shah was President – West at Dentsu Creative for nearly six months. His association with Dentsu dates back further, having spent over five years at Dentsu Webchutney before the network consolidated its creative operations.

At Dentsu Webchutney, he held multiple roles, including:

Managing Partner (March 2022 – August 2022)





EVP – Business (North and West) (July 2021 – March 2022)





SVP and Business Head – West (June 2020 – July 2021)





SVP, Client Services (June 2018 – June 2020)





VP (March 2017 – June 2018)





Earlier, Shah was with Reliance Broadcast Network for around 18 months starting September 2016, where he worked as Senior Manager – Digital Marketing and later as Network Digital Lead.

He also had a brief stint as Chief Manager – Digital Marketing at Abbott Healthcare for six months.

In his earlier tenure at Webchutney, Shah served as Account Director for over two years starting in December 2010 and was later promoted to Client Services Director.

Before entering the advertising industry, he began his career as a Software Engineer at Atos Origin, where he worked for two and a half years.

“Joining Punt Creative feels like a homecoming to everything I love—ideas that move people, a culture that encourages bold thinking, and an ecosystem that’s embracing the evolution of creativity with both arms. Punt’s vision to unify brand, content, commerce, AI and tech is rare and real. I’m thrilled to lead this next chapter with our incredible talent and founding leadership,” said Shah.

“Harsh is not only a creative leader but also a strategic thinker who understands the changing face of brand building. His energy, integrity, and deep industry insight will be instrumental as we continue to scale Punt Creative and bring our integrated vision to life,” said Madhu Sudhan, Co-Founder of Punt Partners.

“We built Punt Creative to challenge the status quo and create brand experiences that deliver impact across platforms. Harsh’s leadership will help us sharpen that promise. His ability to inspire teams and clients alike makes him the perfect partner for our next leap,” added Priyanka Agarwal, Co-Founder of Punt Partners.