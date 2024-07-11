Puma India partners with Indian Olympic Association for outdoor campaign celebrating Olympic champions

Delhi: Sports brand Puma India announced its partnership with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) as their Official Footwear Partner for the Indian contingent to the Paris Olympics and also launched an outdoor campaign to celebrate the champions of the game.

Karthik Balagopalan, Managing Director of Puma India, shared his perspective on this collaboration and campaign launch, stating,“Puma is dedicated to empowering athletes to surpass their limits and achieve their full potential. Through our partnership with the Indian Olympic Association, we will provide athletes with best in-class footwear and sports accessories, aiming to support their pursuit of excellence at the Paris Olympics. Additionally, we aim to bring to the fore and recognize the milestones achieved by athletes of our country through this campaign. I hope our efforts to celebrate our champions will not only inspire others to give their best but also encourage many young and aspiring athletes to take up Olympic sports in India.”

PT Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association and renowned former track-and-field athlete, said, “Our partnership with Puma is pivotal in our mission to elevate the capabilities of our athletes. Equipped with Puma’s top-quality shoes and accessories, our athletes will be primed to compete at the highest level. The IOA is deeply committed to enhancing India’s medal prospects at the Paris Olympics, and such collaborations are a crucial step towards achieving that goal.”

Titled “See the Game Like We Do,” Puma India’s campaign celebrates double Olympic medalist PV Sindhu’s smash, Olympic bronze medalist and hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh’s ability to stop the fastest balls with ease with a series of outdoor advertisements across Mumbai, as it shows Asian Games medalist Kishore Jena’s throw, equivalent to the height of a skyscraper.

Shreya Sachdev, Associate Director and Head of Marketing, Puma India, said, “Puma is proud to be at the forefront when it comes to empowering Indian athletes and celebrating their achievements. This campaign honours the hard work and dedication of our champion players as we stand united in support of them while they take on the world stage. Together, let's celebrate their journey to success.”

Kishore Jena, javelin champ and Puma ambassador, said, “Support from the fans always plays a critical role for athletes in big tournaments, and it's heartening to see a global brand like Puma come forward with this amazing campaign to unite the whole nation, encouraging Indian athletes as we chase Olympic glory. I'm confident that high-quality footwear and sports accessories will help us to produce our best show in Paris, leaving no stone unturned.”



Puma athletes such as Jena, professional sport shooter Sift Kaur Samra and equestrian Anush Agarwalla will be experiencing the gears that propelled Olympics medalists in the past such as Usain Bolt, Merlene Ottey, Shericka Jackson, Heike Drechsler, and many others.

Sift Kaur Samra, professional sport shooter and Paris qualified, said, "I understand that sports demand both physical and mental strength, especially at events like the Olympics where focus is crucial. Having world-class products gives confidence and positively influences performances. Puma has been trusted by champion athletes worldwide, and I’m thrilled that they’re supporting Indian athletes’ Paris 2024 dream.”