Publicis OOH India’s FlexForward initiative turns billboard waste into community assets

New Delhi: Publicis OOH India has launched a green initiative, FlexForward, aimed at revolutionising the lifecycle of vinyl flexes used in the out-of-home (OOH) advertising industry.

This program addresses the pressing environmental challenges of billboard waste, offering an innovative, first-of-its-kind solution that benefits both communities and the planet.

Flex is a printable plastic material used to create banners, hoardings, and other promotional materials.

In partnership with leading NGOs such as Goonj, FlexForward collects post-campaign flexes and repurposes them into eco-friendly utility items, including rain tarps, tote bags, and women's utility pouches. These items are then distributed among marginalised communities, promoting sustainability while creating a positive social impact.

The creative strategy behind FlexForward revolves around the concept of superhero flexes, symbolising transformation and change. The initiative highlights the community's active role in workshops where the collected flexes are cleaned, cut, and transformed into practical products.

How FlexForward creates change:

The initiative has already made significant strides in reducing waste and promoting sustainability:

Waste Repurposing: Over 7 lakh sq. ft. of flex in Mumbai and 5 lakh sq. ft. in Delhi have been collected and transformed, preventing tonnes of waste from reaching landfills.

Carbon Footprint Reduction: By repurposing these materials, FlexForward has substantially decreased emissions, contributing to a cleaner environment.

Community Empowerment: The initiative engages local communities in the collection, transformation, and distribution process, creating awareness and fostering collective action.

Sejal Shah, Managing Director, PMX India, said, “FlexForward brings in sustainability through reuse of the materials for billboards and blends innovation with social responsibility. At the core of our business matrix and goals, is an unwavering commitment to environmental protection, sustainability, positive social change and progress. FlexForward is yet another manifestation of this commitment, taking a bold step in redefining sustainability in advertising. It’s not just about reducing waste; it’s about creating a green movement and empowering communities. This initiative is a testament to the transformative impact of collective action in making a meaningful difference.”