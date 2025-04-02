Publicis Media bags LinkedIn's global media mandate

New Delhi: LinkedIn has appointed Publicis Media as its global media agency, as per news reports. Prior to Publicis Media, LinkedIn’s global media agency was Dentsu.
Dentsu was overseeing the company’s media strategy in major markets like the US.
As per a spokesperson, LinkedIn has confirmed its partnership with Publicis Media as it will continue to look for new and innovative ways to reach its members and customers.
Although further details regarding the partnership have not been made public, but it is certain that Publicis Media will handle LinkedIn’s global media planning and buying efforts.
There has not been an official statement by either Publicis Media or Dentsu.
The selection process was conducted privately.