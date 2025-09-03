Digitas India CEO Unny Radhakrishnan to step down

New Delhi: Unny Radhakrishnan has announced that he will step down as Chief Executive Officer of Digitas India at the end of September, bringing to a close a five-and-a-half-year tenure with the agency and parent group Publicis.

In a LinkedIn post, Radhakrishnan described his time at the company as a process of continuous learning and collaboration. “Every leadership role in some ways is a constant attempt to understand how the world works and find/learn new ways of seeing things. While attempting to bring together people with different expertise and temperament to do things which otherwise could not have been done by any single individual. A work-in-progress always!” he wrote.

Reflecting on workplace culture, he said, “Before the tag of ‘Great Place to Work’, our attempt was/is to be known for ‘Great Work and Great People To Work With’. Because people and their work make places.”

Radhakrishnan joined Digitas India in March 2020 after serving as Chief People and Business Officer at SHEROES. With over two decades of experience in digital marketing, consulting and technology, he began his career as a programmer in Bangalore and later worked with one of India’s first digital agencies, BOTW (Bridge Over Troubled Waters).

He spent 11 years at Maxus, where he helped build it into the first GroupM media agency with integrated digital, creative, social, technology and R&D capabilities, leading a team of more than 250 people as Chief Digital Officer, South Asia.

In 2018, he took a sabbatical, during which he trained in theatre, studied public policy and undertook consulting assignments, one of which led to his role at SHEROES. He is also a guest lecturer at institutions including ISB Hyderabad, IIM Ahmedabad and IIT Kharagpur, and has spoken at industry forums such as the UNDP–APAC Communications Summit in Bangkok.