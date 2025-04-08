Publicis Groupe South Asia appoints Paritosh Srivastava as CEO of BBH India

Mumbai: Publicis Groupe South Asia has appointed Paritosh Srivastava as Chief Executive Officer of BBH India.

This is in addition to his current role as Chief Executive Officer of Saatchi & Saatchi India, Saatchi Propagate India, and a member of the leadership team of Publicis Groupe South Asia.

Srivastava will work closely with BBH India’s Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer Himanshu Saxena, and Chief Creative Officer Parikshit Bhattaccharya.

Joining Srivastava at BBH India is Snehasis Bose, who has stepped into the role of Group Chief Strategy Officer.

Bose will continue with his existing mandate as Group Chief Strategy Officer at Saatchi & Saatchi India and Saatchi Propagate India.

With over 25 years in advertising, Srivastava joined Publicis Groupe in 2011.

Bose, a strategist with 25 years of experience, has been part of Publicis Groupe for over a decade.

The agency said that Bose's partnership with Srivastava over the past five years has played a pivotal role in the success of Saatchi & Saatchi India and Saatchi Propagate India.

Anupriya Acharya, South Asia CEO, Publicis Groupe said, “These appointments underscore our commitment to strengthening BBH’s leadership and expanding its spectrum of capabilities. Paritosh has demonstrated strong expertise in delivering impactful business solutions through our Power of One model across multiple clients. I’m confident that in this role, supported by Snehasis, Himanshu, and Parikshit, he will further enhance the agency’s culture of innovation and strategic initiatives.”

Srivastava added, “I am excited to lead BBH India into its next chapter, alongside an exceptionally talented team. Our vision is to make BBH India an agency for tomorrow—where modern creativity helps brands navigate the complexities of evolving marketing landscape. We also aim to build an agency that fully leverages the scale and width of Publicis Groupe’s Power of One.”