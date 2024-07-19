Publicis Groupe sees 5.4% net revenue boost in H1 2024; APAC grows at 7.7%

New Delhi: Publicis Groupe has released its first-half 2024 results, showcasing a 5.4% rise in net revenue on an organic basis, surpassing initial estimates. The second quarter performed stronger, at 5.6%. This growth has been bolstered by strategic investments in AI, reflecting an operating margin of 17.3%.

In response to prevailing macroeconomic uncertainties, Publicis Groupe has adjusted its full-year 2024 forecast, now anticipating a net revenue growth of 5-6%. This revision underscores their confidence in sustaining financial momentum amidst challenging global economic conditions.

The company reported solid performance across all regions in Q2, with strong APAC growth at 7.7%, and China accelerating to 10.5%.

Arthur Sadoun, Chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe, said, “Despite a backdrop of ongoing macro-economic pressures, not only did our H1 performance demonstrate that our model is strong. It also showed that our outperformance versus our peers is sustainable, with our growth rate close to doubling that of our competitors since 2019.”

He added, “We have a winning go-to market, which has put us at the head of the new business rankings for the past five years. We have taken the leadership of personalisation at scale, demonstrated by our combined Data and Media offering’s double-digit growth this quarter, for the third year in a row. And thanks to Publicis Sapient, we are uniquely positioned to partner with our clients in their AI-led transformation.”