New Delhi: Publicis Groupe has won PayPal’s global media account following a competitive pitch process, according to a report by Ad Age.

The account had been managed by WPP’s GroupM since late 2023, but the holding company reportedly resigned the mandate earlier this year to focus on other opportunities.

The development adds to Publicis Groupe’s series of recent global media wins in 2025, which also includes Mars, Coca-Cola, and Paramount.

The appointment comes as PayPal continues to expand its advertising offering, PayPal Ads, in a bid to leverage transaction-level data and strengthen its presence in the fast-growing retail media space.