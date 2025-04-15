Publicis Groupe kicks off 2025 with 4.9% organic growth in Q1

New Delhi: Publicis Groupe has announced a strong start to the year, reporting a 9.4% increase in net revenue for the first quarter of 2025, totalling €3.54 billion.

The company also achieved an organic growth rate of 4.9%, driven by new business wins and strategic investments in digital capabilities.

“Q1 2025 marks a very strong beginning, fueled by record new business and our continued investment in innovation,” said Arthur Sadoun, Chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe. “Our diversified portfolio and data-driven approach position us well to deliver sustained growth.”

The Groupe reaffirmed its full-year 2025 guidance, projecting organic growth between 4% and 5%, with expectations of a slight improvement over the 18% operating margin achieved in 2024.

The company’s recent acquisitions, such as Lotame and Moov AI, further strengthen its technological capabilities, expanding its consumer reach to over 4 billion profiles globally.

In the first quarter, Publicis invested €500 million in mergers and acquisitions, focusing on enhancing its digital media, influencer marketing, and data analytics capabilities.

Geographically, all regions reported positive organic growth. Latin America led with a 28.3% increase, followed by the Middle East and Africa at 11.5%, Asia Pacific and North America both at 4.8%, and Europe at 2.7%.​