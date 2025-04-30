Publicis Groupe acquires sports marketing agency Adopt

Mumbai: Marking the 4th acquisition this year, Publicis Groupe has acquired Adopt, a sports marketing agency.

Adopt was co-founded in 2021 in Portland, OR, by former Nike executives David Creech and Josh Moore, along with Rich Paul.

Adopt will sit within Publicis Connected Media, supercharging its existing capabilities spanning media, data, digital, commerce, CRM, influencer and more.

Publicis Groupe, in a statement, mentioned that Adopt’s innovative approach, coupled with its experienced team and distinguished network of talent, will further strengthen Publicis’ ability to harness the power of athletes and sport to accelerate iconic and authentic cultural brand connections.

“Adopt is at the forefront of creativity, culture and human behaviour – blending all three to deliver customer-centric brand strategies,” said Dave Penski, Global CEO of Publicis Connected Media. “Their deep and multi-faceted expertise is invaluable to all clients seeking to define and modernise their brand at the speed of culture.”

Adopt will continue to be led by Creech and Moore, who collectively bring more than 50 years of experience in brand, product, and experience design.