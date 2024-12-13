Publicis CEO Arthur Sadoun responds to Omnicom-IPG merger

New Delhi: In a lighthearted video message to Publicis Groupe employees, CEO Arthur Sadoun humorously commented on the recent announcement of Omnicom Group's acquisition of Interpublic Group (IPG).

The video, circulated internally, came just days after Publicis celebrated becoming the world's largest holding company by revenue, a title that might be short-lived due to the new merger.

Sadoun, known for his engaging and sometimes playful communications, started the video by joking, "I hope you are enjoying being the top dog. But don’t get used to it because it may not last past 2025. As you know, Omnicom has decided to go shopping and has plans to buy IPG."

The quip was a reference to Omnicom's move that could potentially make it the largest agency holding company upon deal closure.

He further elaborated, suggesting that the deal could be a "positive" for the industry at large, indicating a potential consolidation of the market into three major players could benefit the advertising landscape.

Sadoun emphasised Publicis' readiness, stating, "On our side, our transformation is behind us. We have invested in data and technology in the last decade, roughly what Omnicom will pay for IPG in one go," highlighting that Publicis is well-positioned to focus on clients amidst the industry shake-up.

The CEO concluded with a humorous note, wishing both John Wren of Omnicom and Philippe Krakowsky of IPG well, adding a playful challenge for staff to guess which of the two was once his boss and who speaks French well.