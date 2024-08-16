Promax India Awards 2024 returns virtually for its 22nd edition

Delhi: Promax India Awards 2024 is set to return for its 22nd edition. This year, the awards ceremony will be held virtually.

Taking place on August 22nd at 4:00pm IST, the Promax India Awards 2024 will be streamed live from the official Facebook page.

With 57 categories, the awards aim to spotlight everything from brand image promotion to uses of social media. Key Promax India Awards 2024 categories include Best Brand Image Promo, Best Ident, Best Social Media Campaign for a Channel or Brand, Best Drama Campaign, Best Movie Promo, and many more.

Andy Chua, Conference Director of Promax India, said, "We are excited to bring the Promax India Awards 2024 to a virtual platform, enabling us to reach an even wider audience while celebrating the incredible work being done in our industry.”