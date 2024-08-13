Pro Cricket League Season 1 announces Reebok as Official Sponsor and Equipment Partner

Delhi: The first season of the Pro Cricket League is almost ready to begin. The league tournament announced a partnership with Reebok to serve as the official equipment partner and sponsor for the league’s duration.
As the official sponsor and equipment partner Reebok will provide cricket equipment including bats, pads, gloves and more.
,
“We are thrilled to welcome Reebok as our official sponsor and equipment partner,” said Ganesh Sharma, executive director of the Pro Cricket League. "The league’s goals are well aligned with Reebok’s reputation for excellence and innovation in sports. We want to surpass records in cricket and give spectators an experience they soon won’t forget.”
Adding more on Reebok’s alignment, Managing Director and Founder of the Pro Cricket League Sachin Gupta shared, “This collaboration exemplifies Reebok’s commitment to helping our participants reach their goals of excellence. Reebok’s participation will make the league more professional and exciting and the competition will undoubtedly draw attention.”
The matches include Celebrity-studded teams and the inclusion of former international all-rounders Thisara Perera of Sri Lanka and Pawan Negi of India.
Chetan Sharma has been named the League Commissioner for the forthcoming campaign.
The Pro Cricket League Season 1 is scheduled to commence soon with matches taking place across schedules in Delhi. The Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida will host the cricket tournament.