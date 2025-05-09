Primex bags PR mandate for Clear Premium Water

New Delhi: Primex Media Services has bagged the PR mandate for Clear Premium Water for the third consecutive time.
Primex Media Services will manage the company’s brand communications.
Nitesh Desai, Founder and CEO, Primex Media Services, said, “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Clear Premium Water, a brand that stands for purity, quality, and trust. This continued association is a strong endorsement of our capabilities and commitment. Our goal remains to elevate Clear Premium Water’s presence across media and to reinforce its reputation through consistent and impactful communication. The renewed mandate also reflects the growing importance of sustained and strategic PR in building brand equity.”
Nayan Shah, Founder and CEO, Clear Premium Water, said, “Primex Media Services has been a trusted communications partner who truly understands our brand values and business goals. Its strategic insights and media relations expertise have played a key role in shaping our brand image and public perception. We are pleased to extend our association and look forward to more successful chapters in our growth story.”