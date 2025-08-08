Prasoon Joshi joins IAA Hall of Fame for contribution to advertising and culture

New Delhi: Prasoon Joshi, CEO and Chief Creative Officer of McCann Worldgroup India and Chairman of McCann Worldgroup Asia Pacific, has been inducted into the International Advertising Association (IAA) Hall of Fame. The honour places him among a globally recognised group of individuals credited with shaping the future of marketing and communications.

The IAA citation referenced his ability to blend creativity with cultural relevance and his role as a commentator on social issues. His work has been noted for integrating human insight, emotion, and purpose into brand narratives.

The association highlighted his leadership as Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), his advocacy for social causes, and his longstanding influence in shaping both Indian cinema and advertising. He was recognised for campaigns addressing national concerns such as polio eradication, malnutrition, and sanitation under the Clean India Mission, as well as for iconic brand campaigns for clients including Coca-Cola, Cadbury, Air India, Nestlé, Mastercard, and Microsoft.

“Being inducted into the IAA Hall of Fame is a privilege and affirms what I have always believed: communication and creativity are not mere marketing tools – they are forces that shape perspectives and inspire thought,” Joshi said.

“Advertising, in particular, both mirrors and shapes popular culture. To be recognised alongside those who have defined the spirit of our industry is an honour and reminder of the responsibility to keep pushing the boundaries of ideas and impact. My thanks to the IAA and to the collaborators who have been part of this journey.”

In addition to his advertising career, Joshi is also an award-winning poet and lyricist, and has received the Padma Award for his socio-cultural contributions. His film HappyDent Palace was listed by The Gunn Report among the ‘Top 20 Campaigns of the 21st Century’. He has served as Jury President for the Cannes Titanium Lions and as a board member of The One Club.