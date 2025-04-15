Prashanth Challapalli joins Havas Creative India as Chief Digital & Innovation Officer

New Delhi: Havas India has appointed Prashanth Challapalli as the Chief Digital & Innovation Officer of Havas Creative Network India.

Based in Mumbai, Challapalli will report to Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, SEA, and North Asia.

In this newly created role, Challapalli will be in charge of integrating emerging technologies with creativity, developing innovative digital-first solutions, and shaping the future of brand storytelling to deliver transformative, culturally resonant, and business-impacting solutions for clients.

Challapalli will work closely with Sanchita Roy, Chief Strategy Officer, Havas Media India, Rohan Chincholi, Chief Digital Officer, Havas Media India, and other senior business leaders from across the network to collaborate on the seamless adoption of Converged OS and strategy across Havas Creative Network India.

With over 25 years in advertising, digital, entertainment, and consulting, Challapalli is a leader in digital transformation, content strategy, and brand innovation.

As Founder & CEO of Gravity Integrated, he provided strategic consulting to brands like Amazon Pay, Google, and Tata Motors.

Previously, he held leadership roles at Publicis, Leo Burnett Orchard, and iContract, spearheading large-scale digital initiatives.

Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, SEA, and North Asia, said, "Innovation is no longer an option; it is imperative. The creative industry is undergoing a seismic shift driven by technology, data, and consumer behaviour. Prashant will work closely with network leaders to drive the convergence of creative, media, and health, powered by data-driven innovation and technology, while seamlessly integrating storytelling to enhance impact."

On his appointment, Challapalli added, "We live in the 'Attention Economy,' where AI-driven content is reshaping brand narratives and business outcomes. While creativity remains key, innovation now extends beyond advertising. Havas' integrated model fosters digital, media, culture, and creativity, with Converged, its AI-driven OS, further enhancing this synergy. I'm excited to join a network that pushes boundaries and sets new creative benchmarks, working with leadership to shape a fresh narrative for Havas, its brands, and its people. "