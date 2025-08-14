Praful Akali’s Medulla Communications launches in Singapore

New Delhi: Medulla Communications, the healthcare specialist advertising agency, has announced the launch of its new hub in Singapore.

With over 15 years of experience in solving complex healthcare challenges, Medulla is now looking to create a super-specialist category as the first digital healthcare advertising agency in Asia.

Heading Medulla’s APAC operations as Managing Partner is Taffy Ledesma, a leader with extensive experience across healthcare, FMCG, and agency leadership. Ledesma began his career on the client side with Johnson & Johnson, Mead Johnson, and Unilever, before moving into agency leadership roles—most recently as Managing Director at DDB Indonesia and Country Head at Hello Health Group.

The agency delivers healthcare marketing services, including brand strategy, creative ‘brand love’ campaigns, performance marketing, HCP (healthcare professional) engagement (both virtual and on-ground), CRM, patient support programs (PSPs), and precision-targeted digital campaigns.

“With over 15 years dedicated to understanding and solving healthcare challenges worldwide, including working with clients in Singapore and Asia, we’re excited to now offer our expertise more directly through a presence on the ground,” said Praful Akali, Founder and Managing Director of Medulla Communications. “We’re passionate about improving lives, and we believe that with our proven capabilities, we’re well-positioned to drive real impact across the region.”

Speaking about his new role, Ledesma said, “My experience across both client and agency ecosystems gives me a unique lens to truly partner with brands—ensuring their healthcare innovations reach the people they’re meant for. Commercial effectiveness is my core focus, because that’s what makes healthcare communication truly meaningful.”

Medulla works with global companies including Pfizer, Novartis, Ferring, Mylan, Braintap, Bayer, Kenvue, Big Muscles, IAPC, Muscle Blaze and more.