Prabhakar Mundkur joins Miami Ad School as Advisory Director

Delhi: Prabhakar Mundkur has joined Miami Ad School as Advisory Director.

His role is to provide guidance on establishing and strengthening the Miami Ad School brand, enhancing the efficiency of the existing system, with the aim of revitalising the business and increasing the student enrollment.

He spent 17 of his 42 years in advertising with the agency once known as J Walter Thompson (now VML) working with them across 3 continents. He has also worked with Havas and Hakuhodo. Later, Prabhakar was Chief Mentor with one of the Hinduja Group companies, HGS Interactive and served on the advisory boards of digital companies and NGOs. He is the author of a video cast called Turning Point.

He has dealt with brands like Unilever (India, East Africa, South Africa and Greater China): Sunsilk, Lux, Close-Up, Clinic, Pepsodent, Lipton, Brooke Bond, Culinary Foods, and Shield; Kelloggs (South Africa, Europe); Fritolay (Greater China); Nike (Greater China); Philips (India & Middle East) and others.

He has also been associated with Government’s UID Scheme and Congress Campaign 2009. He has also handled all Sony Entertainment Television channels.