PR Professionals wins PR mandate for Indian Chamber of Commerce

New Delhi: PR Professionals (PRP), an integrated communications firm and the flagship of PRP Group, has been appointed as the official public relations partner for the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC).
Founded in 1925, the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) is a national chamber of commerce headquartered in Kolkata that operates nationally and internationally.
The Chamber is led by its President, Abhyuday Jindal, Managing Director, Jindal Stainless. Other office bearers include Brij Bhushan Agarwal, Senior Vice-President, ICC and Managing Director, Shyam Metalics and Energy, and Parth Neotia, Vice-President, ICC and Executive Director, Ambuja Neotia Group.
ICC focuses on economic research and policy advocacy. It regularly undertakes macroeconomic surveys and studies, prepares state investment climate reports and sector reports, and provides policy inputs and budget recommendations to state and central governments.
Sarvesh Tiwari, Founder and Managing Director, PR Professionals, said, “We are honoured to partner with the Indian Chamber of Commerce, a 100-year-old institution that has significantly contributed to India’s economic landscape. We look forward to collaborating with them and enhancing ICC’s visibility, strengthening its stakeholder engagement, and positioning it as a thought leader in the business community in India and abroad.”
Established in 2011, PR Professionals provides branding, public relations, crisis communication, and digital media solutions for companies.