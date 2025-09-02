PR Professionals appoints Mayank Gaur as Creative Director

New Delhi: PR Professionals (PRP), an integrated communications firm and the flagship of the PRP Group, has announced the appointment of Mayank Gaur as Creative Director. Gaur brings over 30 years of experience in advertising, brand communication, and creative strategy across sectors.

He has worked with brands including JK Cement, JK Wall Putty, GAIL, Denver, Sarovar Hotels, Incredible India, Arunachal Pradesh Tourism, and Bonsoir. His portfolio includes award-winning campaigns such as the Chhutkau Painter and Phodu aur Jodu TVCs for JK Wall Putty, and internationally recognised work for GAIL CSR, JK Super Cement, and JK Primaxx. Notable campaigns include Phodu aur Jodu featuring Virender Sehwag and Game Badal De featuring Jasprit Bumrah for JK Super Cement. He has also contributed to campaigns for Apple Computers, Sony TV, Maruti, Mayur Suitings, and Baba Zarda.

At PR Professionals, Gaur will lead the agency’s creative practice, overseeing storytelling, integrated brand initiatives, and content strategies. His appointment coincides with PRP’s expansion of its creative and integrated communications services across infrastructure, education, governance, and consumer sectors.

Beyond advertising, Gaur has directed and produced over 100 corporate films, documentaries, and social campaigns for organisations such as Coca-Cola, Maruti, Tupperware, and Grohe. He is also the author of the internationally selling novel Which Life Are You From?, which explores the theme of soul relationships across lifetimes.

Sarvesh Tiwari, Founder and Managing Director of PR Professionals, said, “As brands increasingly seek differentiated storytelling, creativity remains at the core of impactful communication. Mayank ji’s extensive experience and multidisciplinary approach will strengthen our ability to deliver end-to-end integrated campaigns that resonate deeply with audiences. His appointment marks a milestone in PRP’s journey to build a world-class creative hub.”

“I am delighted to join PR Professionals, an agency that is redefining integrated communications in India. The synergy between creativity, digital, and public relations at PRP offers a unique opportunity to push boundaries and craft stories that inspire, influence, and deliver measurable impact. I look forward to collaborating with this dynamic team to build transformative campaigns,” Gaur added.