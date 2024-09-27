Posterscope unveils CGI teddy bear for Maybelline's Superstay Teddy Tint

Delhi: Posterscope, the Out-of-Home (OOH) specialist from dentsu India, has launched a CGI-led campaign for Maybelline’s Superstay Teddy Tint, showcased on the Worli Sea Link.

Anila Saldanha, AGM, Maybelline New York commented, “Launching Super Stay Teddy Tint called for a campaign as vibrant and irresistible as the product itself. CGI was the key, and Posterscope brought our mascot Teddy to life in a way that’s personified the product’s performance in a heartwarming and captivating manner. We didn’t just animate Teddy, it was a brought to life with a voice, personality and told a story - all without uttering a single word. It’s this engaging storytelling that makes Teddy Tint so much more than just another lipstick."

Commenting on the campaign, Imtiyaz Vilatra, Managing Director, Posterscope India said, “The fusion of digital technology with traditional outdoor spaces is unlocking extraordinary results for our clients. We're proud to lead this transformation in the OOH landscape, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.”