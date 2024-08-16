Portfolio Evening by Miami Ad School and Garage Worldwide invites applications

Delhi: Miami Ad School has announced the upcoming Portfolio Evening, an exclusive event supported by Garage Worldwide.

The company revealed that the purpose of Portfolio Evening is to provide a platform where aspiring creatives can showcase their work to creative directors in the city, all in one evening.

The release said, “It's more than just displaying one's best work; it's an opportunity to engage face-to-face with industry superstars who offer invaluable insights and guidance. Attendees can expect an energetic, fast-paced evening of one-to-one portfolio reviews.”

Young creatives, including students, recent graduates, and young professionals, are up to get at least three 15-minute reviews from creatives in their region. These sessions can take up to three hours to ensure all attendees get their turn.

For the session, the portfolio should showcase the best work pieces that represent their skills and creative thinking. This could include mini print campaigns, film projects, digital/social media led projects, OOH, innovative media or more. Participants must prioritise quality over quantity.

Each participant will have approximately fifteen minutes for their scheduled reviews. It's recommended to practise presenting one’s portfolio within 8-10 minutes to maximise the feedback time from the directors.

While this event is starting in Mumbai it will travel to Bangalore and Delhi in the subsequent months.

The following creative leaders will be part of the Portfolio Evening for the Mumbai edition, while still more are to confirm their presence:

1. Raj Kamble - Founder & CCO, Famous Innovations

2. Agnello Dias - Co-Founder, Spinach Experience Design

3. Vikram Gaikwad - Co-Founder & CCO, Underdog

4. Parixit Bhattacharya - CCO, BBH India

5. Kainaz Karmakar - CCO at Ogilvy

6. Manish Bhatt - Founder, Scarecrow Communications

7. Bobby Pawar - Creative Advisor

8. Pallavi Chakravarti - Founder, Fundamental.

9. Ashish Chakravarty - Executive Director & Head of Creative, McCann Worldgroup

10. Ramanuj Shastry - Creative Chairman & Managing partner, Infectious Advertising

11. Ashish Khazanchi - Managing Partner, Enormous

12. Rahul Mathew - CCO, DDB Mudra Group

13. Garima Khandelwal - CCO, Mullen Lintas

14. Tista Sen - Creative Brand Consultant

15. Amit Akali - Managing Partner & Creative Head, What's Your Problem

16. Viren Noronha - Founder, TNT - The New Thing

17. Raj Nair - CCO, Garage Worldwide

18. Kartik Smetacek - CCO, L&K Saatchi.

Dhruti Patel, Director - Marketing, Miami Ad School, said, "Portfolio Evening is a gateway for young creatives to step into the world of professional advertising. It provides an unparalleled opportunity for emerging talent to receive direct feedback from seasoned industry veterans. This event offers not just critique, but also mentorship and networking opportunities that are essential for professional growth. It’s a priceless opportunity for aspiring creatives to learn, refine their skills, and build connections that will help them succeed in the competitive field of advertising."

Raj Nair, Chief Creative Officer, Garage Worldwide, added, "While creating exciting advertising for our brands, we are constantly on the lookout for the next big thing as far as talent goes. It could be you, if you’ve got a book that’s smashing. Supporting Portfolio Evening helps find the next generation of creative talent. We believe in providing platforms where young creatives can interact with industry veterans, receive constructive feedback, and build meaningful connections that can significantly impact their careers. It's a privilege to help shape the future of advertising by empowering these emerging talents and contributing to the growth and innovation of the industry. Come, show them what you’re made of.”

Process and Registration:

Registration Process - Participants are requested to fill in the application form and submit their digital portfolio

Registration fee: INR 500/-

UPI Payment - 9821535432

Pre-screening: Portfolios will be pre-screened upon submission. If the portfolio does not meet the criteria, the money will be refunded.

Submission: Send the digital portfolios (PDF, Behance Link, Personal Website, Canva) to infomumbai@miamiadschool.com.