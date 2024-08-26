Pornographic clip plays on advertisement board in Connaught Place

New Delhi: A digital signboard managed by a government agency in Connaught Place, Delhi, sparked public outrage after it displayed explicit content around 10:30 PM.

A passerby who witnessed the incident recorded it and reported it to the police. The Delhi Police have registered a case under the IT Act and are investigating the matter.

This is not the first such incident; a similar event occurred in 2017 at Rajiv Chowk Metro station, where a pornographic clip was shown on an LED screen intended for advertisements.

The clip played for nearly 10 minutes before commuters alerted Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials. The incident was widely shared on social media, prompting an official inquiry by DMRC.