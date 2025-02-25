Plum BodyLovin' launches scented billboard at Gurugram's Cyber Hub

New Delhi: Plum BodyLovin' and SW Network unveiled a sensory innovation at Gurugram's Cyber Hub: a scented billboard.

The installation transformed the traditional visual medium into an immersive experience, featuring the brand's Vanilla Caramello fragrance.

"We set out to revolutionise brand experience by moving beyond just visual engagement into the powerful realm of scent," explained Raghav Bagai, Co-Founder of SW Network. "The immediate and enthusiastic response from visitors who stopped to experience the fragrance firsthand confirmed our vision for this innovative campaign."

This activation was all about giving people a whole new sensory experience with of the brand’s Vanilla Caramello Body Lotion.

Brand Spokesperson Stuti Sethi, Brand Lead at Plum BodyLovin', emphasised the strategic significance of the campaign: "Fragrance has been fundamental to Plum BodyLovin's identity, and Vanilla Caramello Lotion exemplifies this commitment. This installation transforms traditional advertising into an unforgettable sensory moment, allowing consumers to experience our signature scent in an unprecedented way."