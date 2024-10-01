Pluckk acquires D2C nutrition brand Upnourish

Delhi: Pluckk announced the acquisition of Upnourish. The deal is valued at $1.4 million.

Commenting on the acquisition, Pratik Gupta, CEO, Pluckk said, “We are taking our commitment of providing the best quality fresh food to Pluckk’s customers to the next level by adding a nutrition dimension. We are thrilled to welcome Upnourish into the Pluckk family as this move directly benefits Pluckk customers. Their products have truly transformed the lives of their customers by making it easy to solve on-the-go nutrition needs through their meal replacement smoothies, soups and bars.”

Kuonal Lakhapati, Business head & Co-Founder, Upnourish, added, “India’s share in the global nutrition category is poised to grow by 6X from 2% to 12% by 2029. We are thrilled to join hands with Pluckk in this exciting new chapter. Pluckk’s commitment to delivering clean, fresh, high-quality produce, combined with Upnourish’s innovative and convenient nutritional products, positions us to make people leaner, fitter, and bolder.

Aayushi Lakhapati, Chief Nutritionist & Co-Founder, Upnourish, further added, “With our current hectic lifestyles, the vast majority of people do not prioritize nutrition. We are solving this nutrition problem through easy-to-use and tasty meal replacement smoothies, soups, and bars in several exciting flavours that are convenient and accessible to all. With Pluckk’s commitment to clean and fresh produce, Upnourish will elevate their offering thereby enabling holistic health to a much larger audience.”