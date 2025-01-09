Platinum Outdoor unveils AI-driven interactive digital billboard for Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance

New Delhi: Platinum Outdoor, the outdoor-specialized unit of Madison World, has launched India’s first-ever AI-powered, real-time, interactive digital billboard at Juhu Beach for Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance. This campaign is part of the brand’s #BoodheHokeKyaBanoge initiative.

Executed by Platinum Outdoor, the campaign invites participants to upload selfies, offering them an opportunity to catch a glimpse of their future selves. What sets this campaign apart is the real-time display of these AI-generated images on digital billboards, creating a personalised and engaging experience for the audience.

This execution captivated onlookers and set a new benchmark in the DOOH sector, demonstrating the limitless potential of blending AI with outdoor media.

Dipankar Sanyal, CEO, Platinum Outdoor and MRP, said, “At Platinum Outdoor, we are proud to lead the way in outdoor advertising with this groundbreaking innovation. By incorporating AI-generated, real-time images on digital billboard, we are not just displaying content — we are creating dynamic, personalised experiences that evolve with every moment. This first-of-its-kind technology marks a new era in how brands connect with audiences, and we are excited to be at the forefront of this transformation."