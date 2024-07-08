Plastic Ravana Takes Center Stage: Dainik Bhaskar App's "Say No to Plastic" Drive Makes a Big Splash in Lucknow

New Delhi: Dainik Bhaskar Group, India’s largest print media company and home to flagship newspapers Dainik Bhaskar, Divya Bhaskar and Divya Marathi continues to lead the charge in environmental advocacy with its latest initiative in Lucknow. The iconic Hazratganj Market was transformed into a hub of environmental awareness as Dainik Bhaskar App, in collaboration with Lucknow Nagar Nigam, hosted a monumental "Say No to Plastic" Mass Awareness Drive. Timed to coincide with International Plastic Bag Free Day, the initiative aimed to educate and inspire the public towards reducing plastic usage and embracing eco-friendly alternatives.

The centerpiece of the event was the striking installation of Plastic Ravana, prominently displayed at Hazratganj’ s main junction. Crafted meticulously from assorted plastic materials, this symbolic effigy drew parallels to the mythical demon king Ravana, embodying the menace of plastic pollution and advocating its elimination from daily lives.

Activities throughout the evening included a spirited rally featuring over 150 participants parading from Hazratganj Chauraha to Janpath Market and back, holding vibrant placards that underscored the urgency of combating plastic pollution. Jute bags, promoting sustainable alternatives, were distributed to encourage the abandonment of plastic bags among attendees. Additionally, a stickering campaign adorned shop doors with messages urging customers to carry reusable bags, furthering the campaign's eco-conscious message.

The event attracted notable figures from the local administration, including the Municipal Commissioner, Mayor, Directorate of Urban Development, Police Department officials, and representatives from prominent social organizations and NGOs.

Dainik Bhaskar Group has a longstanding commitment to raising awareness about critical environmental issues through various campaigns nationwide. From Save Birds to Water Satyagraha, the group continues to foster a culture of environmental consciousness across India.

In Lucknow, the "No Plastic Campaign" has garnered substantial engagement, with thousands of jute bags distributed annually across residential societies, parks, and markets. This year's event, highlighted by the symbolic Plastic Ravana, aimed to captivate public attention and drive home the message that plastic is as destructive as the demon king, poses significant environmental threats and must be eradicated to ensure a pollution-free city.