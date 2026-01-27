Piyush Pandey posthumously honoured with Padma Bhushan

New Delhi: Legendary advertising professional Piyush Pandey has been posthumously awarded the Padma Bhushan in the Padma Awards 2026, announced on the eve of Republic Day. India’s third-highest civilian honour recognises distinguished service of a high order, and the award acknowledges Pandey’s transformative contribution to Indian advertising and popular culture.

Pandey, who passed away in October 2025, is widely regarded as the creative force who gave Indian advertising its most authentic voice. Over a career spanning more than four decades, he reshaped how brands spoke to consumers by grounding communication in emotion, culture, humour and everyday Indian life. His work helped advertising move away from English-centric narratives to stories that resonated across languages and regions.

After joining Ogilvy & Mather India in 1982, Pandey rose to become one of the most influential creative leaders the industry has known. Campaigns such as Fevicol’s long-running “Mazboot Jod,” Cadbury Dairy Milk’s “Kuch Khaas Hai,” and Asian Paints’ “Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai” became part of India’s cultural memory.

Pandey also played a key role in taking Indian creativity to the global stage, becoming the first Asian to serve as jury president at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. He mentored generations of creative professionals and was admired as much for his humility and warmth as for his creative brilliance.

The Padma Bhushan honour places Pandey among a distinguished list of achievers from diverse fields and stands as a fitting tribute to a man whose ideas helped shape how India saw itself in modern media. His legacy continues to influence advertising, storytelling and brand communication long after his passing.