Piyush Pandey didn’t just change advertising, he changed us: Josy Paul

Mumbai: Piyush was our global creative ambassador. He carried India’s creative soul into every global forum he entered – with humility, humour and a sparkle in his eye that said, “Wait till you see what we can do.”

Piyush showed the world what an Indian idea could be – bold, emotional, layered and unapologetically local. He didn’t believe creativity had to sound Western to be world-class. He proved that authenticity was its own form of excellence. He made Indian advertising world-famous. His Fevicol campaigns, in particular, helped the world see the quirks, humour and warmth of our culture. Fevicol became the glue that also bound India to the rest and best of the world.

Piyush followed his heart and drew inspiration from the world around him. He dipped his mind into the inkpot called life, and what came out was pure magic. He had little regard for authority. He never saw himself as a boss. He was a writer, co-creator, captain, coach, cheerleader, chief advisor and, often, a mischievous co-conspirator. He had time for everyone and he treated us all with the same warmth and curiosity.

When I helped start RMG David (later known simply as David) in June 2000, Piyush backed me without hesitation or question. He taught me to be brave, to play on the front foot, to trust my judgment and to stand tall for what I believed in. I became more of myself because of Piyush.

To me, Piyush was the way and the light. He gave me the courage to trust my instincts and to fight for what I believe in. He showed me that kindness and courage can live in the same heart.

Piyush Pandey didn’t just change advertising. He changed the people who make it.

And for that, we will always be grateful.