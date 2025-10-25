Piyush Pandey cremated in Mumbai amid emotional tributes from industry

New Delhi: The advertising world bid a heartfelt farewell to Piyush Pandey, the iconic creative force behind some of India's most memorable campaigns, as his last rites were performed earlier this morning at 10:30 am at the Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai.

Pandey, who passed away on October 24, 2025, at the age of 70 due to complications from pneumonia following a brief illness, was cremated in a ceremony that drew hundreds of mourners, including family, industry stalwarts, and Bollywood luminaries.

The mortal remains of the Padma Shri recipient were first brought to his residence in Mumbai, where friends, family, and colleagues paid their respects before proceeding to the crematorium.

The cremation saw an outpouring of grief from across the creative ecosystem. Pandey's brother, Prasoon Pandey, a renowned ad filmmaker himself, led the congregation in a poignant tribute by singing "Mile Sur Mera Tumhara," the 1988 national integration anthem that Piyush had championed and which became synonymous with unity in diversity.

Notable attendees included Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan, who arrived to pay their final respects.

Industry titans such as Rajiv Bajaj (Managing Director, Bajaj Auto) and Sudhir Sitapati (MD & CEO, Godrej Consumer Products) were present, alongside Ogilvy alumni and executives, underscoring Pandey's profound influence on the advertising sector.

Actress and singer Ila Arun, Pandey’s sister, speaking to the media, expressed gratitude for the love showered on Pandey, noting that his mortal remains were taken to Shivaji Park for the advertising fraternity to bid adieu.

BJP MLA Ram Kadam highlighted the national loss, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries had expressed condolences, emphasising the pain felt by Pandey's family and the nation.

Born on September 5, 1955, in Jaipur, Piyush Pandey revolutionised Indian advertising during his over four-decade career at Ogilvy India, where he rose to become Worldwide Chief Creative Officer in 2019 and Executive Chairman.

He pioneered the use of Hindi in campaigns, making them relatable to the masses and infusing them with local flavour. Iconic works include Cadbury's "Kuch Meetha Ho Jaaye" and "Asli Mazaa andar se aata hai," Fevicol's "Dum Laga Ke Haisha" and quirky ads like the bus and fish campaigns, Vodafone's beloved Pug and ZooZoo series, Asian Paints' "Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai," and the polio eradication drive featuring Amitabh Bachchan.

Pandey's accolades were global: He received the Padma Shri in 2016, the Clio Lifetime Achievement Award in 2009, the LIA Legend Award in 2024, and multiple Cannes Lions, including double gold.

Beyond ads, he co-wrote the screenplay for the film Bhopal Express and penned the lyrics for "Mile Sur Mera Tumhara," which played a key role in his memorial.

As the flames rose at the cremation ground, the advertising fraternity paused to reflect on a void that may never be filled.