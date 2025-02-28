Pixelfox bags performance marketing mandate for Tata Play

New Delhi: Pixelfox has been appointed as the Performance Marketing partner for Tata Play across its key verticals—Tata Play Binge, Tata Play DTH, and Tata Play Mobile App (TPMA).
This collaboration aims to enhance digital performance, optimise marketing efforts, and drive higher engagement and conversions across all platforms.
As the designated agency, Pixelfox will design creatives tailored for digital campaigns.
The agency’s approach will focus on crafting visually compelling and conversion-driven creatives that enhance Tata Play’s marketing effectiveness, said PixelFox in a statement.
Pixelfox will focus on utilising design strategies and audience insights to develop assets optimised for engagement and response for stronger brand resonance and user interaction.
Amit Damani, Founder, Pixelfox, said, “We are excited to partner with Tata Play and contribute to their digital success. At Pixelfox, we specialise in crafting high-performance creatives that capture audience attention and drive engagement. Our goal is to create visually compelling content that enhances Tata Play’s marketing campaigns and strengthens their brand presence in the digital space.”