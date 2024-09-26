PHD India tops COMvergence H1 2024 New Business Barometer Report

Delhi: Omnicom Media Group (OMG) India’s agency, PHD India, has been awarded the top-ranked media agency for new business results according to the just-released New Business Barometer H1 2024 India report from COMvergence.

At the group level, coming out top, parent company Omnicom Media Group India ranks #2 on new business rankings amongst competition Agency Groups.

As per the report, PHD India outperformed its competitors in incremental billings won and earned the #1 spot by adding close to $63M in net new business won, powered by wins and retentions including, the Škoda Volkswagen Group, HP, Oppo and more.

OMG India and PHD India have also secured the highest retention rate amongst agencies in the country at 72% and 88%, respectively. Omnicom Media Group also stands at #1 in the New Business Rankings both in the Asia Pacific region and globally.

Expressing delight at the agency's leader-board position, Monaz Todywalla, CEO of PHD India, stated, "PHD's razor-sharp focus on media creativity – guided by our agency’s ethos of Intelligence.Connected and the strategic lens we have built over the past few years has been instrumental in this success. It is a significant milestone for us, reflecting our deep commitment to the growth of our business, people and our clients. It is what drives us to push our creative boundaries with human ingenuity and keep us agile to Outthink, Outpace, and Outgrow so we can go beyond the obvious to deliver business impact for our clients. I'm truly grateful to our incredible teams, colleagues, clients and partners for their constant support that inspires us to make great things happen every day."

Commenting on the Group’s performance, Kartik Sharma, Group CEO of OMG India, said, "These results are a reflection of the strong momentum we continue to build upon – validated by consistent performance, new client partnerships and retention of long-standing relationships. As increasing market complexities demand an agile and expanding ecosystem of talent, tools and technology, the trifecta of OMG’s Agency as a Platform proposition, Omni's orchestration capabilities and best-in-class talent are leading our agencies and the Group forward to outperform in the market and deliver business growth for our clients."