PHD India bags Shriram Finance’s integrated media mandate

New Delhi: PHD India, part of the Omnicom Media Group, has been appointed Shriram Finance’s agency on record to manage its integrated media mandate.
Following a competitive multi-agency pitch, PHD bagged the account and will be serviced from its Mumbai office.
Monaz Todywalla, CEO of PHD India, shared, "We are delighted to partner with Shriram Finance to fuel the brand's ascent and overall growth. With our strong background in the financial services sector and passion for redefining customer obsession, we are excited to help the brand achieve an authoritative share of attention to outthink, outpace, and outgrow the market over the coming years."
Elizabeth Venkataraman, ED and Head of Marketing at Shriram Finance, said, "As we drive deeper consumer connections to cater to today's evolving needs, our partnership with PHD underscores our commitment to supporting India's dreams, aspirations and needs. Bringing the power of our differentiated offerings to consumers through the agency's agile, effective, and innovative media thinking, we are confident that we will not only navigate marketing complexities but also maximise the impact of our growth plans."