PHD India bags Bondbazaar’s integrated media mandate

New Delhi: PHD India, part of the Omnicom Media Group, has been appointed the Agency on Record for Bondbazaar.
Following a multi-agency pitch, PHD India will be responsible for delivering integrated media strategies, planning and buying duties for the brand, with the aim of strengthening and expanding Bondbazaar's market presence, serviced out of the agency’s Mumbai office.
In a statement, PHD said, “Through this partnership, Bondbazaar and PHD will harness the agency's advanced thinking of 'Intelligence Connected' that brings together data, technology and creative expertise to further solidify the brand's presence in the market, drive growth and position it as a leader in the evolving investment market.”
Akshay Aggarwal, Chief Marketing Officer of Bondbazaar, said, "We congratulate PHD India for their vision to drive us forward in today's highly competitive landscape. India's bond market is growing exponentially and amidst this evolution, we recognise the importance of building meaningful connections with our consumers. With PHD India's proven track record in delivering innovative media solutions and a holistic understanding of the Indian market, we are confident about achieving our growth objectives, positioning ourselves to capitalise on India's evolving financial landscape and serving our customers better."
Monaz Todywalla, CEO of PHD India, shared, "We are excited to partner with Bondbazaar and look forward to driving strong marketing and business outcomes for the brand backed by our legacy of intelligent strategy and planning. We believe in an agile and mutual partnership - one where we will work collaboratively to accelerate Bondbazaar's growth in the market. PHD India's extensive background working with BFSI and financial clients ensures that we are well-equipped to meet their unique needs and goals and strategically position the brand for success."