PHD appoints Eileen Ooi as Asia Pacific CEO

New Delhi: Omnicom Media Group agency PHD announced the appointment of Eileen Ooi as CEO, Asia Pacific.

With over 19 years of industry experience, Ooi was most recently CEO at OMG Malaysia. Prior to that, she spent four years with PHD Malaysia as its Managing Director.

In her new role, Ooi will lead PHD business operations across APAC and work with clients from many brands, including Volkswagen Group, CHANEL, Diageo and Singapore Airlines.

Ooi will report directly to Tony Harradine, CEO, Omnicom Media Group, APAC, and Guy Marks, CEO, PHD Worldwide.

With Ooi’s successor is expected to be named in Q4, she will continue to oversee OMG Malaysia as CEO in the interim.

Tony Harradine, CEO, OMG Asia Pacific, said, “Eileen has a unique ability to identify strategic opportunities and effectively converting them into tangible results. Under her visionary leadership, OMG Malaysia has undergone a remarkable transformation, achieving significant business growth, with client and employee confidence at an all-time high. With her cumulative experience as well as her understanding of the business needs at PHD and at the group-level, Eileen will successfully steer PHD Asia Pacific towards a new era of growth.”

“PHD promises our clients that we will help them outthink, outpace and outgrow the market,” said Guy Marks, CEO, PHD Worldwide. “ With her record of driving growth for her clients and her agency alike, Eileen is the ideal choice to ensure that PHD APAC delivers on that ambition. She’s a practitioner with an eye for detail, she moves at pace and is a fierce collaborator – all things that will make her a great partner to our clients in Asia Pacific. I am excited to work with Eileen to make PHD’s new proposition, “Intelligence. Connected.” a reality in the region, delivering a competitive advantage for our people and our clients.”