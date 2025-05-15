Performics India appoints Cyrus Shroff as Chief Client Officer, Shweta Shroff as Chief Product Officer

New Delhi: Performics India, a part of Publicis Groupe India, has announced key leadership elevations with Cyrus Shroff and Shweta Shroff stepping into the roles of Chief Client Officer and Chief Product Officer, respectively.

Based out of the agency’s Mumbai office, both will continue to report to Gautam Surath, Chief Operating Officer, Performics India.

Cyrus will lead all industry verticals at Performics India—overseeing Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), FinTech, Gaming, OTT, Telecom, Travel, Hospitality, Logistics, and more.

He will work closely with client CXOs to understand their growth priorities and pressing business challenges.

In his new role, Cyrus aims to accelerate revenue, improve marketing efficiency, and unlock sustainable business value for clients.

Cyrus said, “At Performics, we remain laser-focused on accelerating business growth for our clients. Our robust structure has long been a competitive advantage, and we’re now transforming it to become even stronger growth partners. By sharpening domain expertise across teams, we’re not just understanding industries better—we’re co-solving complex business challenges, unlocking new value, and delivering purpose-built solutions designed to scale. I’m excited to build on this momentum and partner even more closely with our clients to power the next phase of their growth journeys.”

As Chief Product Officer, Shweta will lead the agency’s Centre of Excellence. She will focus on advancing AI capabilities and working with product strategy, intelligent systems, and scalable frameworks.

Shweta previously led the agency’s CPG vertical as well as the creative team.

Shweta said, “Today, Performance marketing is being redefined. As some paths become obsolete, new opportunities are emerging rapidly. Our focus is to stay ahead by continuously evolving how we operate, integrating intelligence, agility, and precision into everything we do. This role is about future-proofing our approach and unlocking smarter growth. I’m excited to be a part of this new growth journey that reimagines how we drive performance—not just more efficiently, but more intelligently.”

Lalatendu Das, CEO, Publicis Media South Asia, said, “At Performics India, our focus has always been on driving impactful business outcomes for our clients, enabled by innovation, agility, and a deep understanding of their evolving needs. These leadership appointments are a clear reflection of that commitment. Cyrus and Shweta bring exceptional domain knowledge and a sharp focus on delivering cutting-edge, scalable solutions. Their elevation strengthens our ability to create intelligent, future-ready performance strategies and marks an important step forward in our ambition to be the most outcome-driven partner for our clients.”