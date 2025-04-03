Panasonic’s new family-centric campaign for smart aircons

Mumbai: Panasonic Life Solutions India, launches their latest TVC to showcase a smart range of air conditioners. The campaign, themed “Unlock the Future – Trusted AC for Smart Homes”, takes a spin on the growing tech gap between generations.

The campaign showcases Panasonic’s smart cooling solutions which are tailored for modern Indian homes and families.

Sharing insights about the campaign, Dhiraj Sharma, Head, Marcom & Brand, Panasonic Marketing India, Panasonic Life Solutions India, said, “Technology is meant to simplify life, and the latest AC campaign showcases how Panasonic Smart ACs go-beyond following commands and truly understands consumer needs. Panasonic Smart ACs, built with Japanese technology, provide comfort, convenience and energy efficiency through the brand’s connected living solution Miraie.”

