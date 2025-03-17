Pallavi Subudhi and Filoni Gudhka from BBH Mumbai ace AAAI Young Lotus Contest

New Delhi: The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) has announced the winners of the AAAI Young Lotus Contest 2025. The winning team comprises Pallavi Subudhi and Filoni Gudhka from BBH Mumbai.

The duo will jointly represent India at the Young Lotus Workshop and attend Adfest 2025 in Pattaya, Thailand.

The workshop is a three-day program that gives young creatives from across Asia, the Pacific and the Middle East an opportunity to work with industry leaders and improve their skills.

The 2025 edition of the AAAI Young Lotus Contest revolved around the theme “Support Local, Strengthen India.” This year’s jury panel featured industry professionals, including Chetan Kapoor (Saatchi Propagate), Kartikeya Tiwari (FCB Kinnect) and Zainab Haji (Grey).

Subudhi and Gudhka’s entry won from a selection of 130 entries from across India.

AAAI’s spokesperson said, “The aim of this year’s theme, “Support Local, Strengthen India,” was to push young creatives to emphasise on the power of local insights in creating compelling narratives. The winning entry by Subudhi and Gudhka was a perfect blend of creativity and strategic thinking backed by insightful storytelling. Their work and impactful ideas set them apart. We look forward to seeing them shine on the global stage at the Young Lotus Workshop, where in teams from 15 different countries will participate and later on take part in Adfest 2025.”

“BBH takes its young talent seriously, and it’s great to see the industry celebrate our young creative superstars. We couldn’t be happier for Subudhi and Gudhka. They are true Black Sheep,” added Parikshit Bhattaccharya, CCO, BBH India.

"This win brings us one step closer to our goal of establishing ourselves in the creative industry. We are grateful to the BBH leadership team for providing this amazing opportunity, as well as our mentors, without whom this wouldn’t have been possible. We can't wait to take this experience to the global stage at Young Lotus Workshop/Adfest 2025 and make the most of this opportunity,” said Subudhi and Gudhka in a joint statement.