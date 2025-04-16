Ozone launches brand campaign with brand ambassadors Ranbir Kapoor and Kriti Sanon

Mumbai: Ozone, an architectural hardware solutions company, has signed on Ranbir Kapoor and Kriti Sanon as brand ambassadors and released their campaign – Makes the World Go O.

The campaign is based on an insight that people designing their space have ideas about what they want to do with it but face constraints such as space, functionality, durability, aesthetics. Ozone creates architectural hardware solutions that help every creator overcome their constraints.

Alok Aggarwal, Managing Director of Ozone, said, “Ranbir and Kriti’s versatility, attention to detail, and deep connection with their audiences reflect the same values we embed in our designs. We’re thrilled to have them on board for this campaign, as they bring our vision to life – showcasing how thoughtful design can transform everyday spaces in ways that make the world go ‘O’.

Vrinda Aggarwal, General Manager – Marketing, at Ozone, said, “Ozone has always been a product-centric brand, and this campaign is inspired by the real-life reactions we see at our experience center. While our solutions prioritise functionality over aesthetics, our creative partners, Fatmen, and the production team, Bang Bang, brought an incredible vision to life. From set design to product treatment, their approach reimagined Ozone in a way we hadn’t seen before. We’re grateful to Fatmen for conceptualising the ‘O’ and helping us bring the brand to life in a compelling way."

Sharing his vision behind the campaign idea Ashwin Varkey, Chief Creative Officer at Fatmen, said “We realised that architectural hardware solutions were the ‘Uncelebrated Hero’ of every creation. While the inventiveness of these solutions made a creator’s vision possible, they were merely seen as commodities. Which is why our idea and execution focused on bringing to the fore the difference these solutions can make.”

Speaking of the association, Kapoor said, “I am very proud to be associated with the brand. Ozone fittings make your wardrobe look as stylish as the clothes you put in them. With dropdown hanger systems, organisers, and soft-closing sliding doors, it will definitely make the world go O.”

Sanon commented, "I am very proud to be associated with Ozone. Be it their fittings for glass, kitchens, or a classy and appealing bathroom and wardrobes. The designs are classy, innovative and will definitely make you go O!”