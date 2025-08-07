OpenAI appoints Omnicom’s PHD as global media agency of record

New Delhi: OpenAI, the AI powerhouse behind ChatGPT, has named Omnicom Media Group’s PHD as its global media agency of record (AOR), as per the news reports.

This marks OpenAI’s first formal partnership with a global media agency.

The appointment follows OpenAI’s strategic shift toward consumer marketing, driven by the appointment of Kate Rouch as its first Chief Marketing Officer in December 2024. Under Rouch’s leadership, OpenAI launched a digital and social campaign earlier this year targeting college students, promoting ChatGPT as a study aid, with creative work handled in-house.

The campaign marked the beginning of a broader marketing push, culminating in a 60-second animated Super Bowl spot in February 2025, titled ‘The Intelligence Age’, created with Accenture Song.

In June, Rouch shared that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and would be stepping away for a three-month medical leave. During this period, former Meta CMO Gary Briggs has stepped in as interim head of marketing.

According to MediaRadar, OpenAI’s US media spend reached $19 million in Q1 2025, largely driven by the Super Bowl ad, reflecting a 19x spike in advertising investment compared to previous periods.