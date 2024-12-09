ONE Asia Creative awards: Leo Burnett and Ogilvy lead India in 2024

New Delhi: Leo Burnett India Mumbai and Ogilvy India Mumbai dominated the wins from India in this year’s fast-growing ONE Asia Creative Awards.

Leo Burnett India Mumbai won a Gold, the only Green award, three Silver, a Bronze and three Merits in the competition. Ogilvy India Mumbai picked up a Gold, four Silvers, two Bronze, and a Merit.

The complete list of India’s award winners in ONE Asia 2024, part of The One Club for Creativity, is as follows:

Gold:

Disney Star Mumbai with Gyasi Mumbai and Star Hopper “Words Of Pride” for Disney Star in Cultural Driver, Multicultural Impact

Silver:

Leo Burnett India Mumbai “Bring Back 2011” for Oreo in Creative Effectiveness, Consumer/Brand

Leo Burnett India Mumbai “Turf Finder” for Gatorade in Direct Marketing, Digital & Online Ogilvy India Mumbai with Hindustan Unilever, Rapport Outdoor Advertising Mumbai and Absolute Productions Mumbai “Megh Santoor” for Brooke Bond Taj Mahal in Experiential & Immersive, Experiential Audio

Ogilvy India Mumbai “Vi Human Network Testing Network” for Vodafone Idea in Online & Mobile & Craft, Craft - Creative Use of Data Ogilvy India Mumbai “Erase Valentine's Day” for Cadbury 5 Star “Erase Valentine's Day” in Public Relations, Events & Experiential

Bronze:

Disney Star Mumbai with Gyasi Mumbai and Star Hopper “Words Of Pride” for Disney Star in Brand-Side/In-House, Campaigns for Good

Green:

Leo Burnett India Mumbai “Water Sustainability Score” for Aquakraft

Overall in ONE Asia 2024, Colenso BBDO Auckland, working with Nexus Studios London, was awarded Best of Show for “Adoptable. By PEDIGREE.” on behalf of Mars.

This year’s ONE Asia jury, made up of leading creatives from 14 countries across APAC, selected Best of Discipline winners in 10 disciplines, as follows:

This year’s ONE Asia Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) award, created in cooperation with the United Nations Office for Partnerships and nonprofit PVBLIC Foundation to reward agencies and brands for work that betters the world and contributes to securing a sustainable future for all, went to:

Dentsu Digital Inc. Tokyo with Platinum, Inc. Tokyo and Taiyo Kikaku Co. Ltd. Tokyo “SATO 2531” for Asuniwa/Think Name Project

A total of 29 gold, 32 silver, 45 bronze, and 51 merits were awarded this year to agencies and brands in 13 countries and regions across APAC.

In-person judging for ONE Asia 2024 took place in October in Manila, marking the first time it was held outside of China.

ONE Asia winners are also included in The One Club’s Global Creative Rankings, to be announced in early January 2025.