ONE Asia 2025 opens for entries

New Delhi: The ONE Asia Creative Awards, organised by the nonprofit One Club for Creativity, has opened submissions for its 2025 edition. This year’s awards feature several new categories and the introduction of a non-enterable Marketer of the Year honor.

As part of its rotating engagement with local creative communities, this year’s edition involves a collaboration with Studio K110 in Seoul for its call-for-entry campaign. The judging location will also be announced soon and is expected to be hosted in South Korea.

The awards recognise creative work across the Asia-Pacific region and follow the same judging standards as the One Show and ADC Annual Awards. Finalists will be announced in the fall, with winners revealed in December 2025.

The early bird deadline for entry is June 27, followed by the regular deadline on July 28, extended deadline on August 25, and the final deadline on September 12. Entry fees increase after each deadline period.

“Focusing on a different country each year supports our mission to build deeper creative connections, grow a region-wide creative ecosystem, and spotlight each market’s unique culture and talent,” said Tay Guan Hin, APAC Regional Director, The One Club.

This year’s call-for-entries campaign, titled “Can You Handle the Heat?”, draws from elements of Korean food culture. It features a flame-faced character and visual themes such as chili peppers and the Cheongyang chili.

“To bring this fiery theme to life, we wanted to draw on one of Korea’s most iconic cultural symbols: the spicy cup noodle,” said Bora Kim, lead graphic designer at StudioK110. “It’s fast, hot, messy, addictive, and a perfect metaphor for creative brilliance.”

“The campaign captures the fire and passion it takes to stand out. Only the hottest ideas will win,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club.

The 2025 awards introduce new disciplines, including Creative Use of Artificial Intelligence, Media, and OOH, Print & Digital Craft. Updates have also been made to the Creative Effectiveness, Gaming, and Use of Humor/Use of Drama categories. The Cultural Impact category also returns this year.

In addition, ONE Asia will present its first Marketer of the Year award. This non-enterable recognition will go to a marketing leader or team whose work is behind the most awarded entries in 2025.

Points earned by winners will be reflected in the Campaign Brief Asia Rankings, the ONE Asia Creative Rankings, and The One Club’s Global Creative Rankings.