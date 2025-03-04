Omnicom seeks CCI approval for acquisition of Interpublic Group

New Delhi: Omnicom Group has sought approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for its proposed acquisition of The Interpublic Group, according to a news report.

The deal, announced late last year, aims to create the world’s largest integrated advertising conglomerate.

The merger, expected to close in the second half of 2025, is subject to regulatory approvals worldwide, including from the CCI, as well as shareholder votes from both companies.

The CCI’s review will focus on the merger’s impact on competition within India’s advertising, marketing, and communications sector. With both companies holding significant market presence globally and in India, regulators will assess whether the consolidation could lead to excessive market concentration or anti-competitive practices.

Industry analysts anticipate scrutiny over potential overlaps in client portfolios and service offerings, though Omnicom CEO John Wren expressed confidence during a recent investor call, stating, “We’re prepared to address any regulatory concerns and believe this won’t pose significant issues.”