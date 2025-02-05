Omnicom outlines $750 mn in annual savings post-IPG acquisition

New Delhi: Omnicom Group Inc. has detailed its strategy to achieve $750 million in annual cost savings following its acquisition of Interpublic Group (IPG).

The merger, set to create the world's largest advertising holding company, was announced in December 2024 with an expected closure in the second half of 2025, pending shareholder and regulatory approvals.

During the earning call, Omnicom Chairman and CEO John Wren emphasised that the savings would predominantly come from streamlining corporate structures and eliminating redundancies rather than from roles directly servicing clients. "We are not targeting our client-facing teams for these savings," Wren clarified, aiming to reassure clients and investors about the merger's impact on service quality.

On talent strategy, he emphasised selecting the best individuals regardless of affiliation. With Unified Practice Area leadership at global, regional, and country levels, redundant functions and back-office operations will be removed, leading to projected cost savings of over $130 million.

In an investor call, Wren said that the initial savings would include cutting 40% of corporate expenses, including $200 million in compensation and $110 million in general and administrative costs; procurement ($150 million), IT and services ($70 million), real estate ($65 million) and administrative costs ($25 million.)

Wren highlighted that these savings are "conservative" and that further efficiencies could be identified post-merger.

The strategy also involves maintaining IPG's advertising brands within Omnicom's structure, particularly in their top 10 markets, while integrating them under Omnicom Advertising Group's management in smaller markets. This approach aims to preserve brand identity while achieving operational synergy.

Omnicom Group Inc. is gearing up for a crucial shareholder meeting next month, where it expects to secure approval for its proposed acquisition of Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG).

The vote, scheduled for March 18, 2025, could cement one of the most significant consolidations in the advertising industry.