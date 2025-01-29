Omnicom opens fourth Center of Excellence in Hyderabad

New Delhi: Omnicom announced it has expanded its Global Solutions Centers of Excellence with the opening of a campus in Hyderabad.

This follows Omnicom opening campuses in Bengaluru, Chennai and Gurugram in April 2024.

The Hyderabad campus will accommodate Omnicom’s expanding footprint and global client solutions capabilities. With expertise in areas such as media, technology, digital commerce, marketing science, market research, creative services and business support services, Omnicom’s Global Solutions Centers will support Omnicom agencies around the world.

Omnicom’s four India campuses are home to a team of over 5500 professionals with expertise spanning media, data and analytics, creative, digital commerce, marketing technology, and artificial intelligence.

Vishal Srivastava, CEO of Annalect India and Omnicom Global Solutions, emphasizes, “Our integration into the new center of excellence underscores Omnicom’s unwavering commitment to harnessing top-tier talent and pioneering global solutions to deliver exceptional client services. This state-of-the-art collaboration hub is where brilliant minds will continue to converge to revolutionize the marketing landscape, driving innovation and excellence at every turn.”

Gaurav Mathur, CEO Credera India GDC, said, "Omnicom’s expansion in Hyderabad highlights India’s unmatched talent and innovation potential. At Credera India, we are proud to connect advanced technologies and creative excellence to deliver transformative solutions for our global network. Hyderabad’s dynamic ecosystem and skilled workforce will further strengthen our ability to drive unparalleled value and impact for clients worldwide."